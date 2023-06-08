‘Ride’ and ‘shift’ top Wicklow’s love lingo list

As TV’s biggest dating show ‘Love Island’ returns to our screens, Domino’s Pizza has asked the Wicklow public how they address their love interest and what they call a kiss, with ‘ride’ and ‘shift’ coming out on top.

In Wicklow, ‘ride’ topped the tables with 30 per cent of respondents choosing it to describe their love interest, whereas 41 per cent of locals claimed ‘shift’ as their kissing phrase of choice.

‘Ride’ and ‘fine thing’ topped the national tables as a nickname for a potential love interest, with ‘shift’ and the classic ‘snog’ being the vernacular of choice for a kiss.

Unsurprisingly, each county has their own way with words, especially when referring to a kiss. From shifting in Cork (38 per cent), Galway (58 per cent) and Longford (80per cent) to kissing in Kilkenny (11 per cent), Laois (9 per cent) and Wicklow (14 per cent) to ‘ateing the face’ off each other in Limerick (14 per cent).

Overwhelmingly though, the Irish prefer calling it ‘the shift’, with the phrase proving to be particularly prominent in counties Mayo and Wexford, where 62 per cent and 61 per cent respectively are ‘shifting’ more than anyone else. ‘Snogging’, however, is more popular up north, whilst Dubliners prefer to ‘meet’.

Taking inspiration from our Islanders, ‘gorge’ and ‘lush’ feature prominently as the chosen term of endearment for an attractive suitor, with 10 per cent and 7 per cent of Irish people using the terms, whereas the people of Laois prefer ‘savage’ with the majority (36 per cent) opting for this sort of affectionate term.

The capital’s northside/southside divide is alive and well with Dublin’s Northsiders preferring ‘ride’ (35 per cent) and Southsiders choosing a ‘fine thing’ (28 per cent). However, all Dubliners unite with ‘lush’ and ‘lethal’ giving them the ick.