Rex Ryan’s Pop Tart Lipstick to show at Whale in Greystones

‘Pop Tart Lipstick’ is a new play written by Rex Ryan, and directed by award winning Stephen Jones, that is set to come to the Whale Theatre in Greystones on Saturday, September 24.

The play has been described as Tarantino-esque by the Irish Independent, high praise indeed.

The plot is intriguing: Harris has been released from Mountjoy Prison. John has recently secured his first real job as a bus driver and is pursuing a new way of life.

Harris has an escape plan, some lipstick, a stash of stolen drugs and a ticket to Walt Disney World he can’t use. The two men reunite on this one fateful night where they must make the biggest decision of their lives... and eat some Pop Tarts. This description alone should whet the appetite for more. Whale Theatre can expect to hear much laughter as the play features plenty of humour.

Tickets are €24/€22 and available online at www.whaletheatre.ie or by calling the booking office at 01 2010550.

The play runs for 70 minutes and there is no interval.