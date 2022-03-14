Return of Kaleidoscope Festival to Russborough after two-year absence

THE Kaleidoscope music and arts festival returns to the historical grounds of Russborough House in Blessington this June.

Line-ups were announced for the family-focused festival in 2020 and 2021, but both events had to be postponed because of the Covid restrictions in place at the time.

The festival runs from June 24 to June 26, and the mainstage will feature headlining acts such as Feeder, James Morrison and Dec Pierce’s Block Rockin Beats.

The mainstage will welcome a host of other festival favourites over the weekend, including the gloriously theatrical Camille O’Sullivan, one of the country’s brightest singer songwriter talents Ryan McMullan, and the effervescent Lyra, who will wow the crowds with her phenomenal vocal power.

Other acts set to perform include the vibrant Bobbi Arlo, country star Lisa McHugh, ‘Jigsaw’ hitmaker Ryan Sheridan, the soulful Brian Deady and rising star Odhran Murphy.

Keeping in line with the family-friendly philosophy, there’s much more than music to capture everyone’s imagination. Guaranteeing thrilling adventures and exciting exploits, the Rumpledumpus area, The Front Lawn Stage, The Hippodrome Theatre, Cinema Under The Stars, Wonderland Junior, Wonderland Teen, the Scrumdiddlyumptious Festival of Food, The Big Hooley and the World’s Largest Bouncy Castle will all be back in action.

There are also full and half-board options available over the weekend from The Kaleidoscope Café, which includes a buffet breakfast and evening meal. There are a number of camping arrangements available, from boutique camping with Pink Moon and Silk Road tents to An Ghaeltacht campsite.

A limited number of camper van and caravan tickets are on sale now.

With an inaugural sell-out weekend in 2019, Kaleidoscope was the festival hit of the summer, and with limited tickets left, 2022 is heading for a sell-out in the coming weeks so don’t miss out.

Get your tickets at kaleidoscopefestival.ie or ticketmaster.ie.