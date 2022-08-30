Record crowd attend Astronomy Ireland’s Star-B-Q in Roundwood

Telescopes lined up on the pitch at Roundwood, waiting for nightfall.

A record crowd of over 600 people attended Astronomy Ireland’s 30th Star-B-Q at the grounds of An Tochar GAA Club in Roundwood on Saturday evening.

Astronomy Ireland is considered the largest society of astronomy viewers per capita in the world, and 57 volunteers also attended the event, which was headlined by Mark Langtry, the presenter of ‘Let’s find Out’ on RTE television, who hosted a rocket science show.

Nicole Doyle of Astronomy Ireland was delighted with Saturday’s turnout.

She said: “We had an attendance of well over 600 people, which is the largest gathering we have ever felt. It was particularly encouraging to see such large numbers at our 30th anniversary.

“The event was very family orientated and we had over 100 children attending, which was wonderful.

“We had between 15 to 20 telescopes available, which were manned by our volunteers. WE were expecting around 350 to 400 people so the large crowd really exceeded our expectations. We are already working way on next year’s event to ensure it is just as successful.”

Other speakers included Kendal Ackley, a postdoc Research Fellow in the Astronomy and Astrophysics group at the University of Warwick, who held a talk via Zoom on black holes.

Andy Briggs discussed gravitational waves and super massive monsters.

Another special guest was Norah Patten, who remains on course to become Ireland’s first ever person in space, having been selected as one of 12 participants from around the world selected to take part in a unique scientist-astronaut training programme in Florida.

Also in attendance was Sofis Lab, a four-year-old influencer with over 25,000 followers who carries out science experiments with her father.