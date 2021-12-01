Rathnew Women's Shed hosts Christmas Market

RATHNEW Women’s Shed hosted its first public event during Covid at St Brigid’s Hall.

The Rathnew Women’s Shed is hosted by Croi Rath Naoi community project, and is an umbrella for numerous women’s cultures in Rathnew and surrounding townlands. The shed is managed by women for women and caters for all women aged 18 years and over.

Ann Lyons chairperson invited craft women from the local community to hold a small Christmas Market for the older women’s group.

This event showecased the community spirit of the local crafts women who set up the stalls at the Christmas Market to sell their goods. Those involved included Rosana Jenkinson of Yummy Cakes, Handmade by Roseanne with Roseanne Cannon, Demor Designs by Emily Flannery, An Chailleach Ghlas by Niamh Franey, and Lauriloo by Lauren Vickers.