Rathdrum pupils sell-out all 175 of their sweet jars as part of Junior Enterprise Programme

PUPILS at Our Lady’s School in Rathdrum proved their entrepreneurial spirit by creating and marketing their own brand of treats, aptly named ‘Simply Sweets’.

Sixth-class pupils took part in the Junior Enterprise Programme, whereby they learned how to establish their own business.

A ‘Dragons Den’ style format saw pupils pitch their own ideas in groups, while also hearing from local entrepreneurs Robert Casey of Centra in Rathdrum and Margaret Byrne of Top Choice Embroidery.

Robert and Our Lady’s teachers Imelda Heaphy and Cathriona Tyrrell were the three ‘Dragons’ who listened to each pitch before deciding to choose ‘Simply Sweets’ as the business that the whole class would work on.

The pupils were then split into groups who focused on communications, sales, finance, design and marketing.

Market research was carried out fellow pupils and their families to determine what type of sweets to sell.

Everyone then invested some money to purchase the sweets, which were then placed in jars with logos designed for Easter, Mother’s Day and birthdays.

On Friday, the pupils held a sale at the school, and completely sold out 175 sweet jars.

Ms Heaphy said: “It was an amazing experience for the pupils and they were thrilled. They put in a lot of effort and there was plenty of excitement. Other pupils attending the school also bought the sweets. They ended up raising €700 from the sale of all the sweets, which will be donated towards Ukraine.”