Racing’s Prunella Dobbs has Queen up her sleeve in 20th year as trainer

Prunella Dobbs took out her racehorse trainer’s licence when many of her contemporaries were considering retirement. She was fully aware of the demands of the profession she postponed entering until her children had left home.

“Running a racing yard is all about routine.” she says. Routine means that work begins promptly at 7 a.m. and riding out is finished by 12.30 p.m. Then she usually manages to take a break until 4 p.m. But when she has a horse entered in a race, then she must be prepared to put in extra hours. That may mean an exhausting round trip to Killarney, leaving Wicklow early in the morning and arriving back long after dark. Or she may have a runner on the all-weather track in Dundalk where night racing is the norm.

However, the 74-year-old takes such outings in her stride, happy to be still hard at work. As autumn ushers in a new National Hunt season, she appears every bit as enthusiastic as ever about the prospects of saddling a few more winners. She has a mare called Premier Queen in her yard which she reckons could cause a bit of a stir, along with a handful of other hopefuls, as she bids to extend her record of having been in the winner’s enclosure every year since her first success two decades ago.

The mother of four, a grandmother thirteen times over, Prunella has been involved in matters equine since she was a small girl growing up in Glenealy. Though she no longer climbs into the saddle herself, she remains comfortable in the presence of horses and keenly committed to extracting the best from her charges.

The popular trainer was one of three children born to David and Nonie Philips, her father an American citizen, her mother was a native of Dorset in England. David is well remembered in Glenealy as founder of the Ballyfree poultry business, a remarkable character and successful entrepreneur.

Before coming to Ireland in 1950, he had invented the ‘flexigrip zip fastener’, today commonplace in Ziplock bags. The success of this innovation helped fund the move to Glenealy and the purchase of Ballyfree House. The couple’s initial plan was to become dairy farmers but he soon expanded the vision to develop the widely known Ballyfree brand of eggs, chickens, turkeys and milk, which created valuable local employment.

Trotty True, a diminutive brown pony who was already a resident at Ballyfree at the time of its purchase, became Prunella’s constant companion. While her brother and sister were both dispatched to school, she remained in Ballyfree to be educated at home.

Looking back, she is vague about what she may have learned during these lessons but she is very definite about how riding was her chief interest, thanks to the spark provided by the little brown mare.

Showjumping became the chief pastime, with loyal parents ferrying her to gymkhanas at Bel Air in Ashford or at venues around County Dublin including Terenure College and Galloping Green in Stillorgan. Dedication and talent earned her top honours in the main arena at the RDS as a teenager. A place on the Irish junior show-jumping team followed, with trips to the UK and Hungary. Prunella had the horse bug in a big way.

She was finally induced to give formal education a try, enrolling at Trinity College where she thoroughly enjoyed university life, without taking the academic side of things too seriously. It came as no big surprise to anyone, she admits, when she dropped out to pursue a career that had more obvious appeal than anything Trinity might have opened up for her.

A trip to the Newmarket December sales with her mother was a catalyst moment. They met legendary bloodstock agent Tom Cooper and at the end of that week the allure of the industry prompted her to ask him for a job. He might have laughed at her cheek but instead he said yes – but she must go to the USA to learn her trade. TCD or Virginia – no contest.

Six months in Charlottesville preparing yearlings for the Saratoga sales was followed by a stint working with a trainer based at the famous Belmont Park race track in New York. She returned to Dublin and reported to the BBA (Ireland) office in Lansdowne Road, part of Cooper’s global BBA network, with regular trips to the sales in America a demanding part of her job description.

Prunella discreetly declines to name the clients with whom she had dealings during her four years as a bloodstock agent in the 1970s, a young woman in a world dominated by mature males. This was a time before the sheikhs of the Persian Gulf made mark on the sport but there were still plenty of millionaires from other parts of the world to rub shoulders with.

She left her dream job to marry George Dobbs from Enniskerry. The couple acquired the farm at Sheephill House in Kilbride, not far from Brittas Bay, where they raised cattle, along with their four children – Emily, David, Edward and Daniel. With its Georgian farmhouse and its magical views east towards the sea or inland towards the Norman Castle at Dunganstown, it remains home to this day.

Prunella and George took an interest in horse racing, to the extent that they even had a horse called Deputy’s Pass in training with Jim Dreaper, but it was a hobby: “She won us four races and we had some very good days out.” Their lives were largely taken up with the joys of family life and the demands of agriculture, though they did find time to go fox hunting twice a week with the Island Hunt in County Wexford. They also produced show horses – and they were very good at it, winning the much-coveted Supreme Hunter Championship at the Dublin Horseshow with Slaney Water. Kevin’s Lane was the Reserve Supreme Hunter Champion on another occasion. It was only when their daughter and three sons were hardier that thoughts turned to maybe setting up another enterprise.

“It’s all about the horses,” says Prunella of her passion for the sport of racing. The original plan was to venture into the point-to-point scene. It was with this in mind that a quarter mile, circular gallop was developed in a high field. Then she started training seriously in 2002. In the two decades since, she has kept no more than 10 horses in training at any one time, a blend of flat and National Hunt bloodstock, giving them her enthusiasm, her expertise and her attention to detail.

None of her charges has been an expensive recruit. She must compete with her less pricey bloodstock against big yards that have 200 plus horses in training. Nevertheless, she has made her mark, chalking up 24 winners on the flat and at least 41 over jumps. She remembers fondly the first of the 65 victories, when Celio was first past the post in Tramore.

The Waterford track was the scene of a more recent triumph when Shantou Warrior came in ahead of fifteen rivals in a handicap hurdle in June this year. Shantou is owned by the Fin & Feather Syndicate, whom she regards as friends.

The high point for the team at Sheephill so far was around 2010 when she saddled Farringdon and Our Girl Salley at the legendary Cheltenham Festival. The late Jim O’Neill entrusted some top-class horses to her and she rewarded his faith with a string of winners including Our Gar who won at the Punchestown Festival. His best horse however was Our Girl Salley, who was one of the best mares of her generation in Ireland at that time.

The nature of the business is that it ebbs and flows but standards must be maintained and Prunella has no intention of riding off into the sunset, not just yet.

She was left widowed by the death of George Dobbs in 2020 – “an enormous loss”, she confides quietly as she sets about plotting individual training programmes for each of the highly tuned equine athletes under her command. Aside from the quarter mile gallop, the farm also boasts an uphill grass gallop and there is access a few kilometres away in Ashford to the Devil’s Glen straight half mile gallop owned by Stephen Miley. The sound of pounding hooves never ceases to thrill.

“Training horses is my full-time occupation,” she states simply, allowing herself a boast: “We have had amazing success with our small pool.”

She is a stickler for the routine which underpins success. The gallop is always immaculately raked. The horses are fed four times daily, while their stables are cleaned four times daily and disinfected fortnightly: “We are preparing our athletes to be in prime condition. Such attention would not be necessary with the sport horse.”

Though not the only female trainer in the country, she still feels that she has been blazing a trail for women in the sport. As she ponders which horse to enter in which race with stable work rider, Patrick Murray, it is evident that she intends to continue blazing away for some time yet.