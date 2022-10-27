Wicklow

Racing’s Prunella Dobbs has Queen up her sleeve in 20th year as trainer

Reporter David Medcalf met Wicklow racehorse trainer Prunella Dobbs as she heads into the new season with undimmed verve and passion. They talked horses, from the pony she rode as a little girl through to race track favourites, and what she did before two decades in racing

Horse trainer Prunella Dobbs. Expand
Shantou Warrior winning in Tramore in June of this year. Expand

Horse trainer Prunella Dobbs.

Shantou Warrior winning in Tramore in June of this year.

David Medcalf

Prunella Dobbs took out her racehorse trainer’s licence when many of her contemporaries were considering retirement. She was fully aware of the demands of the profession she postponed entering until her children had left home.

Running a racing yard is all about routine.” she says. Routine means that work begins promptly at 7 a.m. and riding out is finished by 12.30 p.m. Then she usually manages to take a break until 4 p.m. But when she has a horse entered in a race, then she must be prepared to put in extra hours. That may mean an exhausting round trip to Killarney, leaving Wicklow early in the morning and arriving back long after dark. Or she may have a runner on the all-weather track in Dundalk where night racing is the norm.

