Purple House Cancer Support calls for women to join Mini Marathon team

Purple House Cancer Support in Bray is calling for runners to join their team for the VHI Women’s Mini Marathon in June.

Entries have now opened for the June 4 event, which will see 25,000 people take to the streets of Dublin for the 41st edition of the walk/run, many of them taking part to raise funds for causes close to their hearts.

Purple House have had women taking part in the mini marathon for them in 33 of the last 41 runnings. It is one of their biggest annual fundraisers and they are now urging those considering the event to get in touch, with the charity describing it as “a real feel good event and a great chance for people to meet new friends”.

Fundraising for Purple House through the mini marathon helps them support the 1,700 families affected by cancer who use their wide ranging free services each year.

Everything raised goes towards things like counselling, art therapy, children’s camps and hospital transport.

Stephanie Murphy, Fundraising Executive at Purple House, said: "Purple House would not be able to provide the level of services to people affected by Cancer without the goodwill of people taking part in great events like the VHI Women’s Mini Marathon.

"Your help means that Purple House can keep skilled volunteers and counsellors ready to see children, teenagers, and adults, who need vital practical and mental health support to deal with their cancer diagnosis.”

If you would like to sign up for the Purple House Cancer Support 2023 Mini Marathon team, email info@purplehouse.ie, phone 01-2866966 or visit www.purplehouse.ie.

Each runner joining the Purple House team for the event will receive a sponsorship pack, Purple House technical sports t-shirt and a bandana.