Public asked to join Spring clean at Greystones’s Dr Ryan Park

A clean-up operation in Dr Ryan Park in Greystones will help to make it a more family friendly area. according to local councillor Stephen Stokes.

Taking place on April 15 from 11 a.m. to 12.30 p.m., the clean up comes as part of the National Spring Clean and aims to bring people together from across the Greystones area to help improve this facility. The meeting point will be at the Dr. Ryan Park northwest entrance, close to the football pitches.

“Unfortunately Dr. Ryan Park has had significant litter challenges over the years,” said Cllr Stokes. “However, it has great potential to be a more family friendly park. Hopefully this event will be a step in the right direction.

“It's good exercise. Even if you can only come for 30 minutes, it will make a positive impact. We need all of the support we can get.”

A limited supply of equipment is being provided so anyone with gloves or pickers is asked to bring them on the day. And with Wicklow County Council (WCC) currently considering ways to improve the park for the community, Cllr Stokes is hopeful this clean-up will signal a new beginning for the area.

"I would be keen to see improvements to made to the Dr. Ryan Park, to make it more community focused, while discouraging anti-social behaviour,” he said.

"Crucially we will need a lot of engagement with local residents in the surrounding estates. Many residents have expressed to me that they would like to see biodiversity enhanced, as part of any future plans. I share this positive vision."