Privilege The Musical to premiere at Bray’s Mermaid Arts Centre

'Privilege: The Musical' will premiere at the Mermaid Arts Centre in March.

‘Privilege: The Musical!’ will hold its debut performances at the Mermaid Arts Centre on Friday, March 4 and Saturday, March 5.

The musical is a glittering, soul searching look at power and inequality and the most ambitious show to date from award-winning theatre maker Louise White.

Audiences can expect quirky show tunes, snowflake earnestness and knees up entertainment in a production co-created with a gender bending, intersectional, fire-cracking cast of actors, dancers and musicians.

Louise, who has written, directs, and performs in ‘Privilege: The Musical!’, is known for her alternative, poignant productions exploring contemporary topics, including ‘This is The Funeral of Your Life’, ‘Mother You’, and ‘Way Back Home’.

Louise said: “It’s almost impossible to speak to people about their own privilege without creating sparks. I often feel ill equipped to talk articulately about it, whether I am sitting across a dinner table or gathered with new friends — I get so frustrated with myself that I can’t find the right words.

"I want to do better. All my work starts from something that I feel strongly about and want to expand the conversation on.

"For my last project it was how I would overcome grief after my father’s death. For ‘Privilege: The Musical!’ I’m getting comfortable being uncomfortable and exploring the vastness of privilege with a bunch of performers with different experiences to mine, to see if we can find new ways to see, understand and enjoy the complexities of each other.”

The musical was co-created and is performed by Jade O’Connor, Venus Patel, Stephen Quinn, and Ashley Xie.

The production’s original score has been composed by award-winning Matt Regan, known for his socially conscious and formally adventurous work, with live cello from Lioba Petrie, and lyrics devised by Louise and the cast.

This production is funded by the Arts Council and Dublin City Council, with support from Project Arts Centre, Mermaid Arts Centre, and field:arts. It was developed with the support of Dublin Fringe Festival.

‘Privilege: The Musical!’ is recommended for audiences aged 15 and older.

Previews of ‘Privilege: The Musical!’ will take place on Wednesday, March 2 and Thursday, March 3 at 8 p.m., followed by performances on Friday March 4 and Saturday, March 5.

Tickets cost €18/€16/€15. For more, see mermaidartscentre.ie.