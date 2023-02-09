Prepare to swoon over Wicklow cabin with hot tub that’s among Airbnb’s most wishlisted by couples

A luxurious leather sofa is a big feature of the living space at the cabin in Kilmacurragh.

The cosy dining table for two at the cabin in Kilmacurragh.

Netflix is available on the 52" TV at the cabin in Kilmacurragh.

The path through the woods to the cabin in Kilmacurragh.

View from the loft bedroom down to the living space at the cabin in Kilmacurragh.

The loft bed at the cabin in Kilmacurragh.

The hot tub at a cabin in Kilmacurragh that has been listed among Airbnb's most wishlisted by couples.

An idyllic hideaway in Wicklow complete with a private hot tub has been revealed among the most wishlisted bolt holes for couples on Airbnb ahead of Valentine’s Day.

The one-bedroom, one-bathroom cabin nestled into secluded woods in Kilmacurragh outside Rathdrum features in Ireland’s top eight most wishlisted stays for two people.

It’s listed on Airbnb as ‘Cabin with hot tub’ and reviewers are united in saying this was the best feature, with some describing the cabin as ‘the perfect getaway for couples’.

As well as a hot tub, it has a small kitchen and bathroom, luxurious leather sofa, loft bedroom, wood burning stove and a 52” flat-screen TV hooked up to Netflix and Amazon Prime.

Pets are very welcome to join you for this romantic stay, and reviewers say you can expect seasonal decorations around Ireland’s main holidays, like Christmas, Easter and Halloween.

When looking for a cosy staycation, cabins seem to be all the rage with Irish couples as two others are featured in Airbnb’s most wishlisted by couples collection.

‘Cosy Cabin with Stunning Sea Views’ in Howth, Co Dublin and ‘Pops Dream Cabin’ in Whitegate, Co Clare featured in the top eight, along with a pod with a hot tub in Connemara, Co Galway, a treehouse in Donegal and ‘The Turf Cottage in Co Cork.

The list was completed by ‘Crows' Hermitage’, Garristown, Dublin and ‘Ardnavaha House Poolside Cottage 3’ in Clonakilty, Co Cork.

For those looking to travel a little further, Airbnb also shared the top four properties in the world that are most wishlisted by price-savvy couples.

Making the list was a romantic villa in Bali, Indonesia, a room in a log house in Lohra, Germany, pods with mountain views in Hidalgo, Mexico, a house complete with tropical garden in Bangkok, Thailand and a stone cottage in the mountains of Western Cape, South Africa.

This quartet all cost no more than €100 or $100 per night in September 2022, which is when the wishlist data is taken from.