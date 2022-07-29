Powerscourt, Lough Tay and Glendalough all feature in popular French morning TV show

THE Garden County featured as part of an extensive feature on one of the most popular TV shows over in France.

Télématin is an institution in France and is followed on average by 800,000 viewers every day and airs on the France 2 national TV network.

The feature on Wicklow lasted more than five minutes and featured locations such as Powerscourt Waterfall, Lough Tay and Glendalough.

Télématin journalists were hosted by Clothilde Walenne, originally from France and now living in Wicklow and working as a forager for the Brooklodge Hotel.

She said: “We enjoyed fantastic weather on the day which helped showcase some of Wicklow’s stunning sceneries. I was absolutely delighted to present what has been my home for the past 15 years.”

Mr Brian Gleeson, Chief Executive, Wicklow County Council and Chairman of Wicklow Tourism, said: “France is our nearest European neighbour and with the increase of ferry connections and strong airlinks, such feature can only but help enhance the profile of Wicklow to the French market.”

The feature was made possible through the strong links between the Tourism Ireland’s office in Paris and Wicklow County Council.