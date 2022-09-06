Poulaphouca Paddlers host charity 10k to aid Rape Crisis North East

The Ballymore Band at the Finish in the Avon

POULAPHOUCA Paddlers hosted a 10km kayak in aid of Rape Crisis North East raising in excess of €6,500 for the charity.

150 kayakers from all over Ireland signed up for the paddle at the Blessington Lakes, which was sponsored by Viatris Healthcare. It was also supported by Canoeing Ireland, the ESB and High Definition Fitness.

Starting at Russeltown Bay, paddlers did a high energy warm up with Greg from local Gym High Definition. Once on the water, excitement started to build and after a count down from 10 and the deafening sound of a fog horn, the kayakers took off.

The route took the paddlers to The Avon Lakeshore resort in Blessington, where they enjoyed the sound of the local Ballymore Eustace Concert Band as they approached and came in off the water.

The weather was glorious and paddlers and spectators enjoyed the music, soaked up the sun and atmosphere, and not to mention the variety of food on offer, all in aid of Rape Crisis North East.

The charity offers a safe, nurturing space to survivors of sexual violence and abuse, where rights to dignity and freedom are valued; and through awareness raising and education, challenges society to change in order to create a safer environment for all.

A new website - www.rapecrisishelp.ie - is now available in several languages and includes a page dedicated to information for Ukranians coming into Ireland. They are in desperate need of funds after losing their building.

Chairperson of Poulaphouca Paddlers Nick O’Hara said: “Our club hosted a fantastic kayak charity event, it was a true example of a team coming together and making great things happen, Poulaphouca Paddlers, take a bow and accept a massive thank you.”

After the huge success of this event and hearing the unfortunate news that the International Liffey Descent on September 10 has been cancelled, the kayak club approached their governing body Canoeing Ireland and offered to run an alternative event on the same day.

The inaugural Liffey Lakes Paddle Race will take place at The Avon on September 10. More information is available at https://www.poulaphoucapaddlers.com/events/liffey-lakes-paddle-race .