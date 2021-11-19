Postman Pat hopeful of reuniting with Avoca girl who inspired his 50th mural

ARTISTIC postman Pat Davis is hoping to track down a young girl who helped inspire his latest painting along pier wall at Wicklow Harbour.

Pat first began painting visiting vessels on the pier wall back in the 1970s, and recently completed his 50th mural of the Irish Navy vessel ‘LÉ Aoife’, which he has dedicated to a generous nine-year-old girl from Avoca called Aoife who he bumped into two years ago at Wicklow Harbour, along with her brother and grandparents.

Pat recalled: “Around two years ago I was out walking on the pier one morning when I met Aoife, who was with her brother and grandparents. They were admiring the other murals on the pier wall so I decided to spend some time with them and gave them a tour of all the paintings, which they enjoyed.

“As we were about to part company, Aoife found a very crumpled up wringing wet fifty euro note in between a gap in the railings on the pier. I told her she was very lucky and asked her what she might do with her find. She looked at me and smiled and without any prompting from anybody, she held the note out towards me and told me to use it for my paint.

“I was so deeply moved by the young girl's kindness, that I wanted to show my appreciation by dedicating a mural to her and her family.”

In late August, Pat went to work on his landmark 50th mural of the Navy vessel ‘LÉ Aoife’, which he has dedicated to the kind youngster he met from Avoca.

“It was my 50th mural following 45 years of painting on the pier. It also coincides with the original mural of the ‘ELIANA,’ which was carried out by a Greek sailor 50 years ago. As the weather during September and early October was exceptionally good, it allowed me to complete this latest mural at every available opportunity. I finally completed this stunning project after clocking up 70 hours of painting. I would like to spread the news of my 50th mural to the Avoca area, in the hope that Aoife or her family might see it so I could meet up with and thank them in the near future.”

Aoife and her family can contact Pat at the An Post Delivery Office at the Murrough in Wicklow town, telephone number (0404) 67471.