Popular drama podcast ‘This Home Will Devour You’ was made in Wicklow home

A Greystones couple has produced a historical drama podcast, born out of lockdown, that is set in post civil war Ireland called ‘This House Will Devour You’.

The debutant authors, husband and wife Sean Mulligan and Madeleine Mulligan, say the podcast is aimed at lovers of creepy, slow burn, historical fiction.

The Blacklion residents, geologists by profession, were made redundant during lockdown. In that period the avid readers became increasingly interested in drama podcasts, and eventually decided to explore making one.

Sean Mulligan said: "We had no background in drama, apart from being taken to speech and drama as kids. We both wanted to do some creative stuff during lockdown. I always had an ambition to write a novel and was doing projects like that, when podcasting came to mind. We talked and agreed that if the setting was right, we would give it a go."

The drama revolves around letters exchanged between characters Captain Jon Ross and his English fiancée Elizabeth Sanderson. Coincidently Sean is Irish and Madeleine English.

The process of producing a podcast drama was completely new to the couple. Sean had to quickly become an expert sound recordist, among many new trade crafts.

He says that unlike conversational podcasts, that are relatively easy to make, a drama podcast is a good bit trickier.

"I had to find which room in the house was the quietest and then monitor passing traffic, it was a steep learning curve," he explained.

Their drama is set in Kilphaun Hall, a run down Waterford country house that overlooks the Blackwater River, a location which Sean feels is perfect for the story.

"Kiphaun itself is a fictional location,” he said. “But it was inspired by an anniversary visit we made to the area. We loved it there."

Setting the scene, he added: “Abandoned and silent for so long, it echoes now to the cheerful sounds of renovation and preparations for the coming social season of winter 1925. But Kilphaun Hall has its secrets and some places are best left to rot, forgotten.

"Captain Jon Ross must survive both local hostility in the uneasy peace of post Civil War Ireland and the increasingly sinister happenings at the house as his English fiancée Elizabeth Sanderson risks London’s occultist demi-monde in a race to save him."

The 12-part drama podcast is a story of love, madness, and mysteries as told by Jon and Elizabeth through their letters to each other.

Throughout the series there are historical references to the time, and this is something the couple wanted to be accurate about, doing quite a bit of research.

Sean and Madeleine’s childhood speech and drama classes were also put to good use as they played the starring roles. Madeleine's mum Freda has even made a cameo appearance.

At the moment Sean describes the project as "a hobby rather than a business” but they are hoping that will change.

He said: “With this podcast our goal was finishing it and getting it out there. We have ideas for many more podcasts – but it does take a lot of time and work. It will take a while to fully wash its face."

All 12 episodes of ‘This House Will Devour You’, by Citeog Podcasts, are now available to stream or download.