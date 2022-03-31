Play exploring mental health in the prison system comes to Bray

A play exploring mental health and human rights in the prison system will be staged at the Mermaid Arts Centre in Bray for two nights.

‘The Examination’ is the award-winning production by Brokentalkers. The play is performed by Brokentalkers’ Gary Keegan and stand-up comedian and former prisoner Willie White.

Featuring Brokentalkers’ distinctive blend of biography, socio-political discourse and breath taking theatricality, ‘The Examination’ draws on historical research and testimony from current and former prisoners. With powerful imagery and a visceral sound scape, ‘The Examination’ is an uncompromising and revelatory interrogation of an aspect of society too often ignored.

‘The Examination’ is the outcome of a 12-month research period, that saw Brokentalkers’ directors Gary Keegan and Feidlim Cannon hold theatre workshops and interviews with life sentence prisoners and former prisoners in various settings including Mountjoy Prison and PACE Training and Education Services. They have also drawn on wider historical analysis undertaken by Associate Professor Catherine Cox of UCD, with Professor Hilary Marland and Dr Rachel Bennett of the University of Warwick.

‘The Examination' is at the Mermaid Arts Centre, Bray on Thursday, March 31 and Friday, April 1 at 8 p.m.

Tickets cost €18/€16. For more information or to book tickets, see mermaidartscentre.ie.