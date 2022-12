Santa in Newcastle. Sarah Lincoln and Anne Kelly with their Crafty Pyjamas stand

The community of Newcastle in County Wicklow was out in force to welcome Santa Claus to town.

Old and young flocked to Newcastle Community Centre for the annual Christmas Craft Fair, where Santa was keen to catch up with the town’s children to see what was on their Christmas lists.

He also met local law enforcement and many of the talented craftspeople selling their wares. Check out our gallery from the afternoon, captured by photographer Leigh Anderson.