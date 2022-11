Ms Kearney with a mixed group of Halloween monsters during break time at St Mary's & St Gerard's in Enniskerry.

1st Class at St Mary's & St Gerard's in Enniskerry all dressed up for Halloween.

St Mary’s and St Gerard’s National School in Enniskerry, Co Wickow was invaded by all sorts of horrifying creatures last week as the children took part in a spooky Halloween fancy dress day.

Teachers became pirated and witches, while their pupils transformed into skeletons, clowns, pumpkins, and all manner of underworld monsters.

Photographer Leigh Anderson captured the terrifying scenes.