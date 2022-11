Aoíbhin Kocikowska and Amy Devitt at the Greystones Tennis Club Halloween Party.

Orla and Jamie O'Shea at the Greystones Tennis Club Halloween Party.

Josh Devlin and Elsie Fioraso at the Greystones Tennis Club Halloween Party.

Chloe McInerney, Juliette Anderson, Lauren Day and Mina Whelan-Palmer at the Greystones Tennis Club Halloween Party.

Findlay Low, Dylan Ryan and Conor Henry at the Greystones Tennis Club Halloween Party.

Kima Nuttley, Saoirse Carroll, Eden Stroh and Nicole Byrne at the Greystones Tennis Club Halloween Party.

Shawna Megannety, Mia and Susie Cleere at the Greystones Tennis Club Halloween Party.

Greystones Tennis Club’s junior members were nowhere to be found last week as instead some strange and sinister characters took their place at the annual Halloween fancy dress party.

Gone were the talented players and in came skeletons, zombies, witches, Mario brothers, Einstein and even a banana.

Disturbing scenes indeed, all documented by photographer Leigh Anderson.