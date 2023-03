Brianán, Niamh and Darragh Holohan with Lucy, Juliette and Robyn Anderson.

Marita Conlon-McKenna with the staff of Halfway Up The Stairs, Sarah Webb and Meriel O'Toole, and owner Trish Hennessy.

Author Marita Conlon-McKenna took time out of her busy scheduled recently to read to some young bookworms at Greystones bookshop Halfway Up The Stairs.

Marita read from her book ‘Fairy Hill’ and signed copies for avid readers of all ages, including fellow author Larry O’Loughlin.

See images taken by Leigh Anderson in the gallery above.