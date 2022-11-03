Pictures show scares galore as Wicklow hall hosts Halloween party

ST Tegan’s Hall was besieged by ghosts, ghouls, withes and demons as the village of Kiltegan held a fancy-dress party for children on Halloween.

The terrifying gathering took place from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., with the realistic look of all the costumes sending chills up the spines of other onlookers.

The kids placed a great deal of effort into dressing up in their most scary designs and costumes, including convincing looking masks, which spooked some of the older guests in attendance.

The youngsters enjoyed some refreshments and engaged in some fun activities for the duration of the evening.

Meanwhile, the annual Christmas tractor run will take place on December 3, with registration taking place from 3.30 p.m. Santa will be arriving at 4 p.m. on the green to greet all the local boys and girls, and the tractor run heads on its journey at 6 p.m.