Pictures show scares galore as Wicklow hall hosts Halloween party

Danny Foley, Sophie Murphy, Willo Nolan, Lily Foley, Darragh Foley, Leah Nolan, Ellie Mai Whelan and Andy Foley. Expand
Alex, Louise and Luke Bridgeman. Expand
James Byrne. Expand
Finn and Senan O'Fearglail. Expand
Sophie and Claire Murphy. Expand
Molly, Maria and Katie Cremin. Expand
Ann Whelan with Ellie Mai, Billy and Daniel Whelan. Expand
Grace and Conal Keenan. Expand
Lauryn and Sadie Maher. Expand
Karen Rafferty with Martin, Sarah, Abbey and Evan Rafferty. Expand
Aisling Finn with Leah Lawlor, Mick Lawlor and Emmett Lawlor. Expand

Myles Buchanan

ST Tegan’s Hall was besieged by ghosts, ghouls, withes and demons as the village of Kiltegan held a fancy-dress party for children on Halloween.

The terrifying gathering took place from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., with the realistic look of all the costumes sending chills up the spines of other onlookers.

The kids placed a great deal of effort into dressing up in their most scary designs and costumes, including convincing looking masks, which spooked some of the older guests in attendance.

The youngsters enjoyed some refreshments and engaged in some fun activities for the duration of the evening.

Meanwhile, the annual Christmas tractor run will take place on December 3, with registration taking place from 3.30 p.m. Santa will be arriving at 4 p.m. on the green to greet all the local boys and girls, and the tractor run heads on its journey at 6 p.m.

