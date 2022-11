Holly Hudson was at the Arklow Bay Hotel Pumpkin Patch on Bank Holiday Monday. Pic: Jim Campbell

At the Arklow Bay Hotel Pumpkin Patch on Bank Holiday Monday were Demy, Theten and Elliot Woodburn. Pic: Jim Campbell

The art of 'Pumpkin Carving' on display during the Arklow Bay Hotel Pumpkin Patch on Bank Holiday Monday. Pic: Jim Campbell

Lexi Hurley making herself busy at the Arklow Bay Hotel Pumpkin Patch on Bank Holiday Monday. Pic: Jim Campbell

Emma Zagorodnja was pictured at the Arklow Bay Hotel Pumpkin Patch on Bank Holiday Monday. Pic: Jim Campbell

The Arklow Bay Hotel hosted children of all ages this Halloween to pick and carve their own pumpkin from the venue’s very own pumpkin patch.

Photographer Jim Campbell was on hand to capture the industrious lot as they wheeled barrows to gather the finest pumpkins to bring back to the theatre of carving.

They left with some spectacular lanterns, ensuring the homes of Arklow, Co Wicklow were glowing with Halloween vibes.