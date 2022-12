Santa in Enniskerry. Mylo Ramsey with his class teacher Jane Honner

Santa in Enniskerry. Seb, Juliet, Caleb and Yolanda Miller with Joan Liuzzi

Santa in Enniskerry. Padraic Hannon with Santa and an elf in his grotto

Santa in Enniskerry. Lucianne and Poppy Hughes with Jessica and Arwyn Ramsey

Santa in Enniskerry. Santa with special guest Áine O'Gorman and Cllr Melanie Corrigan

Santa in Enniskerry. Ella and Lily Phillips with Oscar and Harriet Caden

Santa made one of his grandest entrances of the festive season when he arrived in Enniskerry on Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

Christmas spirit was at fever pitch in the Wicklow village, with all-comers decked in their finest festive attire, including Santa hats, Christmas jumpers and some very elaborate face paints.

See all the fun from the event in our gallery above, capture by photographer Leigh Anderson.