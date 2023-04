Easter storytime in the orangery at Killruddery. Photo: Leigh Anderson

Sarah Molloy and John Griffin with their kids Freya and Jack. Photo: Leigh Anderson

Sadie and Max Joyce with the lambs at Killruddery. Photo: Leigh Anderson

Daisy Fox with her dad Brendan, granny Paula Mellett and aunt Louise Mellett. Photo: Leigh Anderson

Killruddery House and Gardens hosted all sorts of Easter fun last weekend, with kids of all ages enjoying an Easter egg hunt, Easter storytime and meetings with some of the farm’s spring lambs.

See our gallery of images above taken by photographer Leigh Anderson.