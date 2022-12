Libby Hendrick and Deirdre Kelvin. Switching on the Christmas Lights in Coolboy. Photos Joe Byrne

This year marked the 20th. Anniversery of lighting up the tree in Coolboy and to remember thos people who have passed away, Eileen Mulhall, John and Kay Doyle, unveiled a seat.

The people of Coolboy were out in force last weekend for the 20th anniversary of the turning on of the Christmas tree lights.

Festive folk of all ages gathered, and to commemorate the many who had passed in the last 20 years of the event, a new remembrance bench was unveiled.

Photographer Joe Byrne captured the scenes, which you can see in our gallery above.