Pictures show creativity at Greystones school’s popular Craft Fair

Ailbhe O'Keeffe and Anna Russell.
Freya and Robin Winstanley.
Gofran Shakir with Hazel Melbourne, Aoife Page Butler, Sharon Hogan.
Jeni Brangan with Eliza and Eleanor O'Farrell.
Yulia and Bogdan Shamove.
Jessica Rogerson and Kathleen Kane at their Funkie Box Imperfections stand.
Ella and Nilgun Kells on their Sew Cute For My Doll stand.
Holly Mannix.
Caoimhe Gargan.
Sandra Boyd with Eilish Fisher and Hanna Kelly of Coven Crafts Collective.

Ailbhe O'Keeffe and Anna Russell.

Freya and Robin Winstanley.

Gofran Shakir with Hazel Melbourne, Aoife Page Butler, Sharon Hogan.

Jeni Brangan with Eliza and Eleanor O'Farrell.

Yulia and Bogdan Shamove.

Jessica Rogerson and Kathleen Kane at their Funkie Box Imperfections stand.

Ella and Nilgun Kells on their Sew Cute For My Doll stand.

Holly Mannix.

Caoimhe Gargan.

Sandra Boyd with Eilish Fisher and Hanna Kelly of Coven Crafts Collective.

Ailbhe O'Keeffe and Anna Russell.

Michael Sheridan

Greystones Educate Together National School (GETNS) held its Craft Fair last month.

The arts and crafts community of Greystones were present in numbers as the fair highlighted the creative talent present in the town.

The combination of classic fair stalls mixed with artisan crafts was enjoyed by all. 

The fair featured a wide range of produce and items for sale with prices to suit all pockets.

The variety ranged from sustainable pet products to bespoke greeting cards. There was lots to eat too, with stalls of delicious cakes and nibbles.

Original dolls clothing from Sew Cute For My Doll, Coven Crafts Collective with their great original art work and cards, Makeeco’s range of hemp crafted sustainable pet products, Karyn Jone of Maple Tree Pottery had some beautiful pieces on show, and Funkie Box Imperfections were some of the many stalls with great gifting ideas. 

GETNS, in saying a big thank you to everyone that attended said: “It was wonderful and well attended community event with around 1500 people through the door.

“We had high quality crafters, kind donations of cakes from families and local businesses.

“It was a great opportunity to buy gifts as well as reconnect with friends. See you all next year!”

