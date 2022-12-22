Wicklow

Back to Independent.ie

| 5.6°C Dublin

Pictures show candlelight carols concert at Christ Church in Bray

Carols By Candlelight Christ Church Bray. Frank Kelly conducting the orchestra and choir Expand
Carols By Candlelight Christ Church Bray. Madeleine and Eliza Scott Expand
Carols By Candlelight Christ Church Bray. Angie Murphy and Helen Dolan Expand
Carols By Candlelight Christ Church Bray. Colette and Ken Kavanagh Expand
Carols By Candlelight Christ Church Bray. Dymphna Davis, Mary Loughrey, Des Davis Expand
Carols By Candlelight Christ Church Bray. Alicia Kestell, Sarah McGahon, Angie Murphy Expand
Carols By Candlelight Christ Church Bray. Mary Mullen, Niamh Neumann, Dr Hans Jurgen-Neumann Expand
Carols By Candlelight Christ Church Bray. Frank Kelly conducting the orchestra and choir Expand
Carols By Candlelight Christ Church Bray. Sisters Mareuerita and Bobby Lardner supporting their brother who sings with Bray Choral Society Expand

Close

Carols By Candlelight Christ Church Bray. Frank Kelly conducting the orchestra and choir

Carols By Candlelight Christ Church Bray. Frank Kelly conducting the orchestra and choir

Carols By Candlelight Christ Church Bray. Madeleine and Eliza Scott

Carols By Candlelight Christ Church Bray. Madeleine and Eliza Scott

Carols By Candlelight Christ Church Bray. Angie Murphy and Helen Dolan

Carols By Candlelight Christ Church Bray. Angie Murphy and Helen Dolan

Carols By Candlelight Christ Church Bray. Colette and Ken Kavanagh

Carols By Candlelight Christ Church Bray. Colette and Ken Kavanagh

Carols By Candlelight Christ Church Bray. Dymphna Davis, Mary Loughrey, Des Davis

Carols By Candlelight Christ Church Bray. Dymphna Davis, Mary Loughrey, Des Davis

Carols By Candlelight Christ Church Bray. Alicia Kestell, Sarah McGahon, Angie Murphy

Carols By Candlelight Christ Church Bray. Alicia Kestell, Sarah McGahon, Angie Murphy

Carols By Candlelight Christ Church Bray. Mary Mullen, Niamh Neumann, Dr Hans Jurgen-Neumann

Carols By Candlelight Christ Church Bray. Mary Mullen, Niamh Neumann, Dr Hans Jurgen-Neumann

Carols By Candlelight Christ Church Bray. Frank Kelly conducting the orchestra and choir

Carols By Candlelight Christ Church Bray. Frank Kelly conducting the orchestra and choir

Carols By Candlelight Christ Church Bray. Sisters Mareuerita and Bobby Lardner supporting their brother who sings with Bray Choral Society

Carols By Candlelight Christ Church Bray. Sisters Mareuerita and Bobby Lardner supporting their brother who sings with Bray Choral Society

/

Carols By Candlelight Christ Church Bray. Frank Kelly conducting the orchestra and choir

wicklowpeople

THE people of Bray were treated to a candelit carol concert at Christ Church before Christmas Day. Check out our gallery of photos from the event, taken by photographer Leigh Anderson.

This is Wicklow Newsletter

The local stories that matter in the Garden County, delivered directly to your inbox every week

This field is required

Privacy