Pictures show candlelight carols concert at Christ Church in Bray

Thursday, 22 December 2022 | 5.6°C Dublin
Carols By Candlelight Christ Church Bray. Frank Kelly conducting the orchestra and choir
Carols By Candlelight Christ Church Bray. Madeleine and Eliza Scott
Carols By Candlelight Christ Church Bray. Angie Murphy and Helen Dolan
Carols By Candlelight Christ Church Bray. Colette and Ken Kavanagh
Carols By Candlelight Christ Church Bray. Dymphna Davis, Mary Loughrey, Des Davis
Carols By Candlelight Christ Church Bray. Alicia Kestell, Sarah McGahon, Angie Murphy
Carols By Candlelight Christ Church Bray. Mary Mullen, Niamh Neumann, Dr Hans Jurgen-Neumann
Carols By Candlelight Christ Church Bray. Sisters Mareuerita and Bobby Lardner supporting their brother who sings with Bray Choral Society
December 22 2022 06:44 PM
THE people of Bray were treated to a candelit carol concert at Christ Church before Christmas Day. Check out our gallery of photos from the event, taken by photographer Leigh Anderson.
