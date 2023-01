The Seussical The Musical cast on stage at The Mermaid, Bray.

Annalivia Boylan-Corcoran as The Cat In The Hat and Saoirse Murray as Jojo.

Romy Devlin as Mayzie with The Bad Girls in Seussical The Musical at Mermaid Arts Centre in Bray. Photos: Leigh Anderson

Dazzling flashes of colour, bright costumes and mesmerising performances were the order of the day at a magical production of Seussical the Musical, which took place at Mermaid Arts Centre in Bray recently.

Our photographer Leigh Anderson was there to capture some of the action during the fun and captivating show, based on the children’s stories of Dr Seuss, as well as giving a glimpse of some of the audience enjoying the event.

