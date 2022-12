Ryan, Tiernan, Kaden and Sinead Kavanagh in the Ella Enchanted carriage during Christmas at Boswell Equestrian in Ashford.

The Ella Enchanted carriage, arts and crafts, delicious bakes and, of course, the horses are just a flavour of all that there is to experience during ‘Christmas at Boswells’ in Ashford this festive season.

Photographer Leigh Anderson captured some of the magic of Christmas being enjoyed by both children and adults alike at the equestrian centre, as these photos show.