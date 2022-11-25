Pictures of a Candlelight Walk in Avondale Forest Park

Wicklow
Evie, Anne and Mike O'Brien at the Candlelight Walk in Avondale Forest Park in aid of Ballinacor Community field.
Alannah McDonald with Sophie and Annie Rose Gahan at the Candlelight Walk in Avondale Forest Park in aid of Ballinacor Community field.
Christopher O'Reilly, Darragh McMunn, Jamie O'Brien, Fiadh McMunn, Ruby Stern and Arthur Stern at the Candlelight Walk in Avondale Forest Park in aid of Ballinacor Community field.
Pat Kennedy and Sarah Woulahan at the Candlelight Walk in Avondale Forest Park in aid of Ballinacor Community field.
Nala, Ben, Fionn, Bo, James and Sam at the Candlelight Walk in Avondale Forest Park in aid of Ballinacor Community field.
Rowan Kennedy and Mina Kennedy with Sophia, Juliette and Issac Cullen at the Candlelight Walk in Avondale Forest Park in aid of Ballinacor Community field.
Ava O'Reilly and Saorca McMunn at the Candlelight Walk in Avondale Forest Park in aid of Ballinacor Community field.
Cormac Doherty, Robie Doherty, Darragh Butler with Johnny, Luke and Anna Billingham and pets Daisy and Toby at the Candlelight Walk in Avondale Forest Park in aid of Ballinacor Community field.
November 25 2022 11:28 AM
Our online gallery features photos of people enjoying the Candlelight Walk in Avondale Forest Park in aid of Ballinacor Community Field.
