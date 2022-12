Sofia Von Metzradt with Pat Sweeney and Annie waiting for Santa in Arklow.

Recipient of a special recognition award in the recent Endeavour Awards, Ollie Mahony and his grandson Tadhg with Santa in Bray.

The Collins and Moody family. From left: Toby, Nigal, Jennife, Penelope and Madilein enjoying Christmas in Blessington.

Felix Connell Farrell with Clarence the Lion who was out collecting for the Wicklow Lions Christmas food appeal at Centra Ashford.

The St. Saviour's crew at the turning on of the Christmas lights in Wicklow Town.

Stephen and Harry Flusk at the launch of the new Parade Ground in Arklow in December.

During the Christmas break, we are sharing some of the many photos of festive fun our photographers have snapped during the Christmas period.

Check out our gallery above to get yourself in the Christmas spirit.