Pictures from New Year’s Eve in Wicklow town

Wicklow
Search
Search
Back to Independent.ie
Wednesday, 4 January 2023 | 10.2°C Dublin
Search
Search
Menu Sections
Premium subscribers enjoy unlimited access to all articles. But there's more: discover your full benefits now.
Close
Jess Reynolds, Anna Delehunt and Peter Dunne celebrating the New Year in Wicklow Town.
From left: Helen O'Brien, Mary Teresa O'Brien, Mary O'Brien, Kathleen O'Connor, Kathleen O'Connor, Tina O'Brien and Anne O'Brien celebrating the New Year in Wicklow Town.
Mick Ryan and Anna Hudson celebrating the New Year in Wicklow Town.
Doireann Giannikis, Kyle Corrigan and Naoise Kelly celebrating the New Year in Wicklow Town.
Celebration time at Phil Healy's in Wicklow Town.
Leah Flynn and Leah Duffy celebrating the New Year in Wicklow Town.
Nicole Pierce and Aaron Quinn celebrating the New Year in Wicklow Town.
Tina and Anne O'Brien celebrating the New Year in Wicklow Town.
Mary O'Brien and Kathleen O'Connor celebrating the New Year in Wicklow Town.
/
January 04 2023 07:00 AM
Our gallery displays celebrations in Wicklow town for New Year’s Eve taken by photographer Mick Kelly.
The local stories that matter in the Garden County, delivered directly to your inbox every week
Enter email address
This field is required
Sign Up