Photos show smiles at the Senior Citizens party in Kiltegan

Wicklow
Wednesday, 25 January 2023 | 9.6°C Dublin
From left: Angela Rafferty with Christine Lennon, Bridget Harmon, May Byrne, Siobhan Doyle, Angela Byrne, Ben Lennon, Margaret Harmon and Pattie Hegarty, the committee.
Margaret and Richard Harmon.
Martha O'Reilly and Breda Runnane.
Voiley Jackson with Gerry and Margaret O'Driscoll.
Bridie Doyle and Mary Connors.
Tommy Tutty with Angela Rafferty and Mai Byrne.
Eamonn Cullen with Marian McClean and Lily Wybrant.
John and Bernie Flood.
Ida Hobson with Cis Foley and Eileen O'Keeffe.
Mary Harmon.
Mary Byrne with Terry Byrne and Betty Conway.
January 25 2023 07:00 AM
See our gallery of photos from the Senior Citizens party in Kiltegan in west Wicklow provided by photographer Joe Byrne.
