Photos show glamour as Sunbeam House clients shine at first Ardú Film Festival

Special thanks presentations to the START Team on behalf of Sunbeam House. Photo: Myles Carroll

Best Film winners from Eolas: Derri Keating, Ami Quinn, Ian Maguire, Zara Devereux, Gerard Byrne, with Melissa Byrne and Ciaran Coogan from Sunbeam House. Photo: Myles Carroll

SUNBEAM House Services in Bray celebrated the start of what they hope will be an annual film festival for clients at the Parkview Hotel in Newtownmountkennedy earlier this month.

The team behind Sunbeam’s START day service on the Killarney Road might be small, but with this one big idea they created a black-tie event that felt like the Oscars had come to Wicklow.

The film festival began with a short film the staff produced featuring the talents of the clients of Sunbeam House Services.

After this film went down so well, it was rolled out to other locations across Sunbeam’s facilities.

Staff and clients from all over came together to watch two documentaries, one from an active member from Sunbeam House Viewpoint advocate group and the other from a family whose son attends START, Vanessa Davis and her son Jamie Davis.

The reception was so overwhelming that it was decided the public needed to see these films too and suddenly the Ardú Film Festival was born.

The team named the festival ‘Ardú’ from the Irish word for ‘rising’, which they felt showed their intent for the initiative.

Tickets went on sale and were sold out in seconds, with supporters and countless sponsors rallying to make the night was just as glitzy as the Oscars themselves.

Perhaps most importantly, START social worker Ciaran Coogan, who has an exceptional talent in the film production area, supported the clients in many locations along with Brian Manning, who also works for Sunbeam in the IT department.

The Ardú Film Festival Winners: ​ Best Film: Eolas - Spice Crew; ​Highly Commended: Core – The Swedish Chef; Best Group Performance: Student Learning centre – The Big Break; ​Best Comedy: The Cube – DJ Ger; Most Creative: Dargle Base Community – A Day In the life; Most Original: Bellavista – Another Day in Paradise.

