Photos show celebrations from Baltinglass on New Year’s Eve

Wicklow
Search
Search
Back to Independent.ie
Wednesday, 4 January 2023 | 11.9°C Dublin
Search
Search
Menu Sections
Premium subscribers enjoy unlimited access to all articles. But there's more: discover your full benefits now.
Close
Sabrina Sheridan, Jonie O'Connor, Jackie Fox and Allanagh Fox ring in the New Year at the Baltinglass Inn.
John, Fay and Anne Mc Grath in Horan's, Baltinglass.
Cian and Lilly Mai O'Shaughnesy in Horan's, Baltinglass.
Nelia Strokekal and Olena Yasnachoc, Ukraine celebrating New Year's in Inis Fail, Baltinglass.
Robert and Thelma Goodwin in Horan's, Baltinglass.
Martina Fox and Georgina Doyle celebrate New Year's Eve at the Baltinglass Inn.
Ira and Boba Lentieva.
Sinead Mc Geer with Emily Foster, Kadan Foster and Kelly Ann Foster in Horan's, Baltinglass.
Darragh and Celena Foley with Andrea Byrne and Mike Foley celebrating New Year's Eve in Horan's, Baltinglass.
Members of the Ukraine Community celebrating New Year's in Inis Fail, Baltinglass.
Shannon Jones and Christine Byrne in Horan's, Baltinglass.
From left: Cathal O'Brien, Jamie Doyle, Ben Whelan, Phil Ovelton and John Wilson celebrate New Year's Eve at Germaine's of Baltinglass.
Tamara Donegan and Paul Conway celebrate New Year's Eve at the Baltinglass Inn.
From left: Febin O' Brien, Max Hart, Victoria Faulkner, Alan Barrett and William Rogers celebrate New Year's Eve at the Baltinglass Inn.
James Turner and Eileen Coffey ring in the New Year at the Baltinglass Inn.
Inna and Nina Slovyovi outside Germaine's of Baltinglass.
Fiona Amond and Emma Jackson celebrate New Year's Eve at Germaine's of Baltinglass.
James Flood at Germaine's of Baltinglass.
Roy Fox, Matt O'Leary and James Turner ring in the New Year at the Baltinglass Inn.
Ger Foley, Patricia Foley and Bill Bradley ring in the New Year at the Baltinglass Inn.
/
January 04 2023 12:00 AM
See our gallery of pictures from Baltinglass over New Year’s Eve taken by photographer Joe Byrne.
The local stories that matter in the Garden County, delivered directly to your inbox every week
Enter email address
This field is required
Sign Up