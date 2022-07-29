Photographer gets surprise snap of top actor Jason Watkins and elusive Lancaster after Bray Head run

Set up to shoot an actor on land, Stephen Mooney only got two shots of the Lancaster fly-by and did not know what he was photographing until after he checked his screen. Photo: Stephen Mooney.

One of only two working Lancaster's in the world, this plane was due to wow crowds at the Bray Air Display, but was grounded by bad weather. Luckily for photographer Stephen Mooney, it flew on Monday, right over his head. Photo: Stephen Mooney.

Photographer Stephen Mooney had been on location to photographer actor Jason Watkins (pictured) filming near Bray Head, when the Lancaster flew over. Photo: Stephen Mooney

Photographer Stephen Mooney got two legends for the price of one last Monday, when he photographed not only BAFTA-winning actor Jason Watkins, but also the elusive Lancaster bomber that was missing from the Bray Air Display line-up on Sunday.

Whilst out training for his 100th marathon, Stephen saw Jason filming in the Bray Head car park. He lives nearby, so raced home to get his camera. He wanted to watch the renown British drama actor at work, and take some photos to remember the occasion. But then he heard a noise.

Expand Close One of only two working Lancaster's in the world, this plane was due to wow crowds at the Bray Air Display, but was grounded by bad weather. Luckily for photographer Stephen Mooney, it flew on Monday, right over his head. Photo: Stephen Mooney. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp One of only two working Lancaster's in the world, this plane was due to wow crowds at the Bray Air Display, but was grounded by bad weather. Luckily for photographer Stephen Mooney, it flew on Monday, right over his head. Photo: Stephen Mooney.

He explained: “Timing is everything in photography. I had just set myself up to take a picture of this talented actor when overhead this enormous aeroplane appeared. Instinctively I photographed it and it was gone. Only when I reviewed my photos did I realise I had photographed the iconic Lancaster that was over for the air show the day before.

"Bad weather has grounded the Lancaster and unfortunately it did not feature on the day. It was pure fluke that I was in the right place at the right time and banished the intense disappointment of the previous day by capturing this historic aircraft (of which only two remain in the world) in all its glory!”

He added: “I was only set up to take one shot, so those two photos are the only ones I got. It turned at the top of Bray Head and went out across the Irish Sea.”

The Lancaster, a WWII craft, was to fly over Bray with fellow historic fighter planes, the Hurricane and Spitfire, but untimely poor weather grounded them, and many other acts, like the infamous Red Arrows.

Jason Watkins, who won the BAFTA TV Award for Best Actor for his role in The Lost Honour of Christopher Jefferies, is said to currently be filming a new Channel 5 series ‘The Catch’. He takes a starring role in this thriller, playing fisherman Ed Collier, whose life is shaken up by the arrival of a rich young man that starts to take an unwelcome interest in his daughter.