Permission sought to construct 60m wi-fi tower in Bray

An application has been lodged with Wicklow County Council seeking the green light to construct a 60m wi-fi tower close to Bray Head.

Jennings O’Donovan and Partners, on behalf of Hibernian Cellular Networks Ltd, have applied for permission to remove the existing telecommunication structure and to install a 59.5m high lattice support structure carrying antennas and dishes on a site in the townland of Ballynamuddagh, adjacent to the R761/Bray to Greystones Road.

A planning statement accompanying the application states that the proposed 59.5m tower would improve connectivity for businesses and residents in the Bray area by improving connectivity and coverage. The new tower would also be “instrumental as part of the National Broadband Plan” and provide “important public benefits”.

The proposed development would use the existing access route via the local road and any equipment containers currently on the site, which is adjacent to the Bray Head Special Area of Conservation.

The planning application argues that the existing 39.5m wi-fi mast is not capable of meeting the future needs of users including telecommunication providers. It is stated that an upgrade of the existing telecommunications structure to a taller structure is required to meet the current and future demand for service.

Hibernian Cellular Networks provide telecommunications infrastructure and operates around 60 wi-fi towers nationwide.

Wicklow County Council is expected to issue its decision on this application by March 10.

The site in the Ballynamuddagh townland has been used for telecommunications equipment since the 1980s. A previous application to retain the telecommunications structure was appealed to An Bord Pleanala in 2010. However, the Bord declined to overturn Wicklow County Council’s decision to grant permission for the project at this time.

Wicklow County Council also granted permission to Hibernian Cellular Networks for the retention of the 39.5m mast in 2016.

While the planning statement acknowledges that the site is within an area of outstanding natural beauty, it argues that “the existing mast does not intrude on the protected views that are preserved to the south of the site”.

The statement adds that the development is not expected to have a negative impact of the visual amenity or the landscape of Bray Head or the surrounding areas.