Penthouse apartment at the Bridgewater Shopping Centre goes on the market for €725,000

A penthouse apartment above a shopping centre in Arklow has just gone on the market for €725,000.

The penthouse located at No. 601 Bridgewater, North Quay, Arklow, features floor to ceiling glazing and has been dubbed “undoubtedly the most impressive waterfront penthouse apartment to come to the market for some time” by the property retailers.

It’s located within the Bridgewater development, an exclusive property area of only 23 homes which were developed by North Quay Developments at the end of the Celtic tiger in 2007. The penthouse forms part of the Bridgewater Centre, home to a variety of retailers, cafes, hairdressers, a nine-screen cinema and the Arklow Maritime Museum.

According to the property listing on daft.ie, the three-bedroom penthouse provides “approximately 250.9 sq.m (2,700 sq.ft) of stylish and modern, perfectly balanced accommodation with the ultimate wraparound private roof terrace and balcony extending to approximately 40 sq.m (430 sq.ft)”.

The property boasts a large utility room, a spacious storeroom, a family bathroom, three double bedrooms, two ensuite and a master bedroom. It also features a walk-in wardrobe with plenty of space to hold everything you can pick up downstairs in the shopping centre. A private balcony allows the owners to look over the glorious landscape of Arklow, including the Avova river, Arklow town and surrounding country landscapes.

The property is surrounded by the Arklow marina which will provide plenty of boat parking for the new owners of the penthouse apartment.

Whoever is lucky enough to snap up the property will be situated in the heart of Arklow town, a short walk from the beach which is located behind the Bridgwater development. They will also be a short drive from local beaches such as Brittas Bay, while also being close to the N11 and the motorway for easy access to Dublin and other urban areas.

The Penthouse Apartment is currently listed on the property selling website daft.ie at a price of €725,000.