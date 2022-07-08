‘Peering Out’ exhibition now live at Mermaid

BRAY-based artist Patrick MacAllister is currently showcasing his ‘Peering Out’ exhibition at Mermaid Arts Centre in Bray.

His exhibition, which will run until August 13, reflects the artist’s gradual transition to more abstract works.

According to MacAllister, who is a graduate in fine art from IADT in Dún Laoghaire, he works best in an intuitive, improvisatory manner, drawing from historic news footage, local and urban landscapes, other artworks or “really anything that triggers the imagination”.

“I often use a range of industrial tools (scrapers, fillers, knives, screwdrivers) to find marks that reflect my response to a subject,” he said.

MacAllister held his first solo exhibition at the Pantheon Gallery, Dublin in 1995. He has received awards from the Arts Council and the Ballinglen Arts Foundation.

As well as exhibiting at the European Parliament, he has exhibited in many group and solo exhibitions at the Royal Hibernian Academy, Boyle Arts Festival, West Cork Art Centre and Temple Bar Gallery.

His work is held in public and private collections in Ireland, Europe and the US.

For more details about his exhibition at the Mermaid, see mermaidartscentre.ie.