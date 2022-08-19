Packed quiz helps Wicklow veterans make plans for Kilcoole base

The Wicklow branch of the Irish United Nations Veterans Association are one step closer to getting their own premises after a successful fundraising quiz supported by the Greystones community.

Post 21 Wicklow are fundraising to build premises in Kilcoole alongside Kilcoole Men’s Shed, and hosted a quiz to help at Greystones Tennis Club.

A total of 16 teams took part with additional tables and chairs having to be brought into the venue to accommodate the impressive turnout.

Cllr Stephen Stokes, who served as quizmaster on the night, said:“The community salutes our United Nations Veterans for their service towards peace in the World, and all of their positive endeavours in Co. Wicklow.

“We are also grateful to all of the staff in Greystones Tennis Club for allowing us to use their clubhouse, and for their excellent service. There was a real buzz on the night.”

Speaking on the night Post 21 Wicklow Chairperson, Viv Collins, outlined the outreach services that the IUNVA offer to former soldiers who may suffer from loneliness or have fallen on hard times.

Cllr Stokes added: “Having a premises of their own will help Post 21 Wicklow to enhance their activities in the community.”

The organisers thanked the prize sponsors including Movies@ and again offered special thanks to Greystones Tennis Club for being terrific hosts.

The Irish United Nations Veterans Association Headquarters are located in Arbour Hill, Dublin. You can visit their museum and find out more information about their work and services at www.iunva.ie.