Packed line-up for next Hardy Har Comedy Club in Bray

Rising comic talent Stephan Mullan will headline the next Hardy Har Comedy Club on Thursday, May 26 in the Harbour Bary.

Stephen Mullan, one of Ireland’s most exciting comedy acts, honed his craft in the club circuit in London and having recently moved home, he has already shared the stage with the likes of David O’Doherty, Colin Murphy and head writer of Saturday Night Live, Michael Che.

The line-up also includes Brian Gallagher, a critically acclaimed stand up comedian, writer, podcast producer and public speaker ,Daniel Lukas, Warren McIntyre and Bray's own musical comedy duo, Paddy and Johnny.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​