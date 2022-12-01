Our photo gallery shows all the fun as Ladies Night returned to vitalise Greystones

Greystones Ladies Night. Libby Murray of Elysian Beauty with Teresa Philpott of Kudos Hairdressing

Greystones Ladies Night. Jodie Neary, Deputy Jennifer Whitmore TD and Ann Teehan at the Anniepooh stand

Greystones Ladies Night. Juliette Rahill and her daughter Lucienna of JD Magicians with Ali Gibbons of Greystones Town Team

Greystones was full of life as Ladies Night returned to the town’s streets last month.

The business community of Greystones united to bring back the fun and enterprising night, that kicked off at 5pm at the Meridian Centre before weaving its way through the town.

Ladies Night was devised to shine a spotlight on the vast range of retail and hospitality offerings available across Greystones, allowing people to support local in the run up to the festive season.

Over 90 shops, restaurants, bars and online businesses participated throughout the town, including a special pop up of 15 online businesses in the hotspot venue (above the beach house).

There were special musical performances from Robbie Doyle, Anita Malzone and Zane Lidaka, Mark Kavanagh and many more – official and unofficial singers.

AMOC Jewellers sponsored the Diamond Hunt on the night.

All of the bars and restaurants did their own take on the ‘Ladies Night’ cocktail.

The special night was all about Women supporting Women, the chosen charity for Greystones Ladies night was the Bray Women’s Refuge.

The organisers urged attendees to donate on i-donate or in collection buckets on the night.

​