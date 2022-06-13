Organisers of Holyhead festival plan Greystones stand

The Holyhead Festival is set to include a stand to encourage residents of the Welsh town to visit Greystones.

Greystones is twinned with Holyhead and this year’s festival will have a special interest for the Wicklow town.

The Holyhead Festival will take place from July 28 to August 1. Festival coordinators are planning to organise a Greystones stand to encourage Holyhead residents to visit Greystones.

This is also an opportunity for Greystones businesses and enterprises to promote themselves to visitors at the festival. A contingent from Greystones is set to attend the festival. Kathleen Kelleher, Stephen Stokes and Cllr Derek Mitchell are some of those expected to attend.

Greystones formally twinned with Holyhead and both communities have benefitted from numerous intercultural exchanges.

Stephen Stokes stated: "The Holyhead Festival is affordable and great fun. I've been a few times. The people of Holyhead are always so welcoming".

More information is available by contacting stephenstokes101@gmail.com.