Operation Transformation 2023: Principal of Wicklow town primary school announced as leader

THE Principal of St Patrick’s NS in Wicklow town has been announced as a leader for the upcoming RTE show Operation Transformation, which returns to our TV screens this week.

Lorraine Dempsey, from Ferns in County Wexford, was announced as a leader for the hit TV show on Tuesday morning, along with Longford man Thomas Hynes. Lorraine and Thomas join Stephanie Bowden (Dublin) and Andrea Daly (Arklow) as the show’s first four leaders, with the final two due to be announced on Wednesday, ahead of the first episode later that evening.

Lorraine lives in Ferns with her husband Anthony and their three children, Jack, Patrick and Katie. Lorraine loves her job at St Patrick’s NS and says her staff and pupils inspire her every day. With a very busy house and a busy school, Lorraine is juggling a lot.

Exercise and movement played a huge part in Lorraine’s routine, but in the last two years, family life and work has been her priority. Turning 43 in January, it’s time for Lorraine to bring her own health and well-being into focus and 2023 is the year for her to do that. Lorraine wants to feel alive again in the inside and the outside.

Lorraine said: “2023 is the year where I'm looking forward to prioritising my health and wellbeing making time for myself. 2023 is where I find myself again and enjoy making healthy choices with my family.”

Originally from Arklow, Co Wicklow, 38-year-old Andrea Daly lives in Portlaoise, Co Laois with her husband Joe and their three children Alex, Ryan and Masey. Their eldest son, Dylan, was born in 2005 with Cerebral Palsy. Following Dylan’s birth Andrea and Joe, who were in their early 20’s became his full-time carers.

Sadly, in January 2019, at the age of 13 Dylan passed away. The loss of Dylan has left a huge void in all of their lives. The time has come for Andrea to go on an adventure of discovery – not only for herself but for her family too - and she knows Dylan will be with her every step of the way.

Andrea said: “My journey on Operation Transformation, I look forward to getting healthy and being happy in my own body. I feel this is my year and looking forward to the next eight weeks and seeing what the next months and year brings.”

Operation Transformation returns to to RTE1 on Wednesday January 4 at 9.30pm.