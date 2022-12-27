Only Cork couples spend more on engagement rings than Wicklow people

Just how much do Wicklow people spend on engagement rings?

SPENDING time with family and loved ones at Christmas brings us all closer together, and the festive period is undoubtedly the most popular time of year to pop the big questions.

People all over Ireland got engaged last weekend, while others are preparing to get down on one knee next week as the New Year dawns, and others already have a sparkly ring in a box, preparing for Valentine’s Day in February.

But just how much did they spend on their engagement rings?

A new survey carried out by Bespoke Diamonds Ireland shows that Wicklow people on average spend more on engagement rings than those from any other county, except Cork.

People in Wicklow spend on average €3,552 when buying an engagement ring, while those is Cork fork out €3,612. Next in line is Mayo with an average spend of €3,529 and people in Wexford rank fifth, paying €3,263.

Meanwhile, the lowest average spend on an engagement ring in the country was County Kerry with a significantly smaller figure of €2,093.

The research also listed the most expensive engagement rings bought in Ireland in 2022, with a couple from Cavan spending an astonishing €60,000 on a bespoke ring, featuring a natural round brilliant diamond, a hidden halo to accentuate the sparkle and side stones on an 18k yellow gold band.

Couples from Cork, Belfast, Waterford and Dublin were also big spenders, each forking out in excess of €35,000 for their glittering diamond rings.

The most popular cut of diamond for an engagement ring in Ireland in 2022 was the oval cut, with a round cut coming in second, emerald in third and princess in fourth.

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day are unsurprisingly the most popular days of the year to propose, closely followed by Valentine’s Day and New Year’s Eve.