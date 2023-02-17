Octagenerian Dr Vincent Pippet at home with his art and a love of Wicklow

Smells often linger in the memory longer than events. Certainly, the first thing that Vincent Pippet mentions as he recalls his initial impression of Ireland is the whiff from glue factory next to The Coombe.

Whatever process was used to render animal bones into adhesive, the appalling odour seemed to penetrate the entire neighbourhood of the hospital in 1958 and, more than 60 years later, the thought of it still prompts a shudder.

As the 87 year old evokes the Dublin into which he was thrown as a young would-be medic, the city seems like a very foreign country. The former public schoolboy, from prosperous London stock, was in an altogether unfamiliar environment. He looks back with a hint of humour at the fact that, for the duration of his placement at The Coombe, he shared a single room served by a cold tap and a chipped enamel basin with five others.

He strikes a more earnest note in describing the poverty racking the slums of the capital which he toured in a Ford van with a doctor only slightly more senior than he. The idea was that Vincent should earn his stripes by delivering four babies in a month. At least an experienced midwife was at hand to prevent any mishaps.

“I had never seen such deprivation,” he states, harking back to conditions at the former Richmond Barracks in Inchicore. The Corporation had taken the premises over from the military to provide makeshift accommodation for families on the public housing list. There was no budget for building maintenance. Residents were crammed into rooms with mattresses thrown on the floor. A gas ring in the corner was provided for cooking while water was drawn from a pipe outside.

The novice successfully delivered one baby in these grim surroundings and completed his assignment by inserting a few stitches. He returned a few days later to see if the mother was okay and offered to take out the stitches. This proved unnecessary, however, as the woman’s husband had already pulled out the threads in order to resume conjugal relations: “Contraception was unheard of.”

Away from the desperate conditions of the Liberties, the trainee doctor found time to explore some of Dublin’s more glamorous events. He was present at Santry Stadium when Ronnie Delany was one of four runners who broke the four-minute barrier in an epic race over the classic mile distance. When someone advised him that he should not return home to England without first going to the Horse Show, he took no persuasion to go to Ballsbridge.

So, he watched the contest for the Aga Khan trophy and afterwards (for reasons too complicated to print) assumed an Australian accent in order to gain admission to the hunt ball in the Gresham Hotel which followed the show-jumping.

His spell at The Coombe over, Vincent Pippet had a couple of years back in the Essex hospital where he had completed much of his training. He then had his first taste of working as a general practitioner in the nearby Thameside town of Southend. However, Dublin seemed to exert a grimy appeal and he had applied for a post at the Rotunda Hospital back in Dublin, which he preferred to The Coombe on the basis that it had a squash court. His letter had prompted no response – good, bad or indifferent.

But on a visit with a rugby team to play against Old Belvedere, he took the initiative and made sure to head for Parnell Square. It was a Saturday morning, yet the door of the Rotunda was open and the Master’s secretary was at her post. She advised the visiting doctor to head up the stairs and wait until the great man had completed a caesarean section, ambushing him in the changing room. It was in this informal setting that the dye was cast: “We had a chat and he said ‘would October suit you?’ The rest is history.”

That history shows that Dr Vincent Pippet spent the remainder of his career in Ireland. He calculates that after arriving in the early sixties, he has been in his adopted country for six decades, the very definition of an Englishman abroad.

His appointment as a ‘clinical clerk’ serving the north east of the city was no cushy number, though access to the Rotunda’s squash court and membership of Lansdowne rugby club provided healthy diversions. The area he served included deprived neighbourhoods around Summerhill/Gardiner Street as well as Cabra and more prosperous suburbs such as Clontarf. It sounds daunting, but Vincent recalls his stint as junior member of the maternity team as ‘great fun’. As a boy, he always preferred practical pursuits to academic study and now the work delivering babies was very much an exercise in thinking on his feet.

“I thoroughly enjoyed it,” he says simply of his role in an era when home births were still the norm, though the resources of the hospital could be called up whenever there was a problem. He moved up from being clinical clerk to being offered a one-year contract as a registrar.

During his early career, Dr Pippet also recalls meeting a Trinity College Dublin student, James Osborne, while playing squash. Mr Osborne would go on to become one of Ireland’s most respected members of the legal profession, as well as being a businessman.

“He became a partner in A&L Goodbody and wrote the agreement on which our happy partnership was based (c1974).”

The agreement created the environment for successful collaboration with Vincent’s fellow doctors Neil Golden, Nicholas Byrne and Colm Power, all now retired too.

“James unfortunately died in a sailing accident in Donegal a good few years ago.”

The decision to remain in Ireland for Vincent was made easier by romance. He maintains that he has been lucky, and his good fortune extended to a chance encounter on a trip home to London. The hostess on his Aer Lingus flight was a young lady called Clare Power. He cheekily offered her a night out in Dublin and she bravely agreed to the date. The couple married in November of 1963 and then honeymooned exotically in the West Indies, just as the groom was reaching a crossroads in his career. The Rotunda wanted to keep him on as registrar, but he loftily decided: “You couldn’t live on £800 a year.”

Something more remunerative than touring Georgian tenements with a midwife was required. He set about seeking a position in general practice. He filled in as locum for a GP in Drogheda and found that he enjoyed the temporary experience. When another locum position came up in Northern Ireland he was eager to avail of the opening. The system north of the border was more organised at that time, with the National Health Service already well established.

“I thought it would be great, but found it was a disaster,” says Vincent, still vexed at the way that the man in charge of the practice proved miserly with payments to his substitute. The Pippets packed up their double bed and adjourned to Athlone where Clare’s parents lived.

Looking around for more GP slots, they drew a blank until someone passed word on that Doctor Joe Conway was looking for a locum in Wicklow where he ran the Salem practice established by his mother. Vincent came down to Wicklow for two weeks and discovered that Joe was looking for someone to assist him on a more protracted basis. The fortnight was extended as the temporary colleague responded: “I’ve got nothing better planned.” It was the start of an association with Wicklow that remains in place to this day more than half a century later.

“I thought Wicklow was lovely,” he muses. “It is beside the sea and the countryside is beautiful. It is close to Dublin – and close to the airport. I am now here almost 60 years and I have enjoyed every minute.” A house was rented, and the first of three children arrived shortly thereafter.

The arrangement with Joe Conway worked well until late in 1969 when the new boy decided to break out on his own account, putting up his brass plate on the family house in Church Hill. The dining room became the waiting room and consultations with patients took place in what was previously his young daughter’s bedroom.

Speaking to Vincent, it becomes clear that running a general practice is not only about medicine. There is also an element of business acumen required, and Doctor Pippet made a sound business decision when he acquired land in Church Hill. Over the years, it has provided not only a fine home for him and his family but also the site on which the well-known Westmount GP clinic is built.

And the Pippet name is familiar not only in Wicklow Town but also far and wide as Vincent never felt confined to the one spot, often clocking up 45,000 miles or more in a year. He worked in Rathdrum from the sixties and in 1971 he took over a practice in Arklow which was largely delegated to a partner. The chief enterprise, however, was the Westmount where he worked with four partners at one stage before retiring in 2006.

He has continued his devotion to sport, though he confesses that he is not golfing as much as he used to, spending more time these days in the shade of a now-mature willow. The tree has grown from a cutting taken from the graveyard in Reading where his parents are buried.

Vincent’s interest in his adopted county is reflected in the artwork that hangs on the walls in Church Hill. He has the company in Wicklow of family led by daughter Michelle, sons Damien and Vincent junior, and six grandchildren, while he visits wife Clare regularly in her nursing home.

“I love Wicklow,” he reflects. “Wicklow has been very good to me, and I have done my best for Wicklow.”