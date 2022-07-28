Normal People costumes to go on display at Russborough House in Wicklow

Costumes from Normal People and other Irish productions are set to go on display in Wicklow next month.

“The Art of Costume” exhibition at Russborough House in Blessington will feature costumes from 12 films and TV series, including outfits worn by Daisy Edgar-Jones as Marianne Sheridan in the hit adaptation of Sally Rooney’s best-selling novel.

However, it's unlikely that Paul Mescal’s iconic GAA shorts will be included in the lineup as the blue and yellow garment was recently auctioned off to support Ukrainian filmmakers.

Run by the Irish Costume Archive Project, the exhibition explores a “wealth of artistry from the designers, the cutters, dressmakers and tailors, the embroiderers, dyers, textile artists, milliners and many more” and will show off costumes that bring characters to life on screen.

As well as Normal People, attendees will get to see Liam Neeson’s military uniform worn in Michael Collins, Brendan Gleeson’s flamboyant silk dressing gown that he donned in The Guard, and the famous Afghan coat worn by Daniel Day-Lewis in the 1993 film In The Name of the Father.

The exhibition also includes costumes from the Oscar-winning The Favourite, alongside pieces from The Tudors, Little Women, The Crying Game, and Love and Friendship, which was partly filmed at Russborough House.

Speaking about the launch of The Art of Costume at Russborough House, ICAP founder Veerle said: “Costume plays a vital part in the actor’s characterisation, and very often they do not fully get into character until they get into their costume.

“It is a collaboration between the actor, director, and costume designer, and it involves a huge amount of historic and social research to establish authenticity and accuracy.”

The Art of Costume Exhibition runs from 11 August to 16 October as part of Russborough House’s guided tour.

Ticket prices start at €6, with children under five going free.