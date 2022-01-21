Wicklow

Nigel and friends are back to Square One

Reporter David Medcalf spoke over WhatsApp to Nigel McGuinness of Square One theatre group. they talked about drama in lockdown and emerging from the restrictions to perform on stage again

Fergal Holmes with Nigel McGuinness introducing the Square One Theatre Group '5 Minute Monologue' project.
Poster for the Square One Theatre Company production of 'Death of a Salesman'.
Wedding of Nigel and Grainne in Mermaid Arts Centre.

Fergal Holmes with Nigel McGuinness introducing the Square One Theatre Group &lsquo;5 Minute Monologue&rsquo; project.

Fergal Holmes with Nigel McGuinness introducing the Square One Theatre Group ‘5 Minute Monologue’ project.

Poster for the Square One Theatre Company production of 'Death of a Salesman'.

Poster for the Square One Theatre Company production of 'Death of a Salesman'.

Wedding of Nigel and Grainne in Mermaid Arts Centre.

Wedding of Nigel and Grainne in Mermaid Arts Centre.

Fergal Holmes with Nigel McGuinness introducing the Square One Theatre Group ‘5 Minute Monologue’ project.

Lockdown. Horrible. Horrible, that is, for those involved in a pastime that requires a living, breathing audience. The deadening lockdown curtain came down on Square One Theatre Group about two years ago. Bray’s thespian finest took part in their local festival for one-act plays at the start of 2020, just before the plug was pulled.

Then the dictates of social distancing and virus suppression hemmed the performing arts around with too many restrictions. Their continuous, unbroken tradition of theatre, which ran for more than four decades, was brought to an unceremonious halt. Horrible indeed. And frustrating. For much of the time, it has since been impossible to rehearse within the rules, let alone take to the public stage.

