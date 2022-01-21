Nigel and friends are back to Square One

Lockdown. Horrible. Horrible, that is, for those involved in a pastime that requires a living, breathing audience. The deadening lockdown curtain came down on Square One Theatre Group about two years ago. Bray’s thespian finest took part in their local festival for one-act plays at the start of 2020, just before the plug was pulled.

Then the dictates of social distancing and virus suppression hemmed the performing arts around with too many restrictions. Their continuous, unbroken tradition of theatre, which ran for more than four decades, was brought to an unceremonious halt. Horrible indeed. And frustrating. For much of the time, it has since been impossible to rehearse within the rules, let alone take to the public stage.

Yet, though Covid has been frustrating and restrictive, Nigel McGuinness does not sound in the least downbeat. His grizzled beardy face shows up cheerfully on the screen as he submits to interview over a shaky WhatsApp video call. One of the leading lights in Square One, married to another of the leading lights, he tells how members of the group have invented reasons to be cheerful.

While the Mermaid Theatre has been off limits, they have managed to maintain some artistic momentum by finding new outlets for their creativity. Instead of appearing before the footlights, they have re-channelled their skills into fresh endeavours. The latest result is a series of short (very short and very entertaining) films just released on the internet. Film and video are familiar tools for Nigel McGuinness, son of John and Mary McGuinness, a professional graphic designer.

The 46 year old is a proud ‘Bray head’, brought up with his brother Jonathan in the Charnwood estate, educated at Presentation College and St Brendan’s College. Art came naturally to him as a young boy, a repeat award winner in poster painting competitions run by the tidy towns committee in Wicklow Town. As a teenager, he took to drama with the legendary Gladys Sheehan, whose classes took in movies as well as the stage.

So it was only natural that he enrolled after the Leaving Cert as a student at the College of Art and Design in Dun Laoghaire. Talking about college now, the first thing he mentions is that there was a film school on campus. He wished he was in the film school rather than concentrating on graphics, though the graphics have given him a good living.

After Dun Laoghaire Nigel spent a year in Australia, returning home to be recruited by RTE, where he has remained for 25 years. As a backroom boy with the national broadcaster in Montrose, he has packaged many important events for Irish viewers. Assigned at first to news, he was called in whenever a graphic, from a simple caption to complex chart was required.

Business editor Will Goodbody, he reveals, requires plenty of arrows on his graphic illustrations. And everyone needs their work done ASAP:

“You have to be able to handle the pressure as you realise that two million people may be watching,” says the Bray head. He still remembers the day when he put up a picture of Robbie Keane when the story required a picture of Roy Keane, much to his embarrassment.

He also recalls being on duty around lunchtime on September 11 in 2001: “That was quite a crazy day.” The horror of watching the feed carrying footage of airliners crashing into New York’s Twin Towers remains fresh in his mind: “It was unreal sitting there. We were just shocked all day long.”

Reporter Anthony Murnane – also from Bray, as it happens – was thrust in front of the camera to help Ireland make some sense of the awful craziness. The graphics department also did their bit, working from whatever details they had to hand to produce maps showing the routes followed by the hijacked planes.

Nigel is not a natural news nerd and says there is more craic to be had in producing trailers for forthcoming programmes. His ‘The Last Singer Standing’ promo is a minor classic. Sport too offers scope for artistic creativity, turning a flat roof in Montrose into a ‘Terminator’ style wasteland, for instance.

The occasion was the build up to a rugby match, casting the sides as epic forces colliding in epic blockbuster style. Nigel once donned the costume of an ancient Roman attending the Colosseum, to promote a European Champions League soccer match.

“It’s an opportunity to create little short films and being in front of the camera is nice,” he says of his work making promos at the TV station.

It was through his wife-to-be Grainne that he was inducted into Square One, which was founded back in 1976. By the time the couple met at the wedding of Nigel’s cousin in Spain, the group had graduated from the Little Flower Hall to the sophistication of the Mermaid. Grainne invited him to come along to preparations for a production of ‘Jane Eyre’ on which she was assistant director.

“I am a bit shy,” he insists despite all evidence to the contrary, “but I got a small part – and I kept getting parts.” He was hooked. But there is more to showbizz than pulling on a nice costume or slapping on make-up. Nigel found himself interested in other aspects of theatre, such as the promotion of shows.

He took over the design of Square One’s posters from Niall O’Neill, who had been his teacher at St Brendan’s. And then he started having ideas for set designs, most notably for ‘The Cripple of Inishmaan’, Martin McDonagh’s dark comedy. When Daniel Radcliffe (of Harry Potter fame) starred in the West End version of the play, the Noel Coward Theatre had a revolving stage. With no such luxury at their disposal in Bray, Square One turned to Nigel to design a revolving set.

“We put walls on wheels and choreographed the stage crew – there was a lot of coaching and a lot of rehearsals,” he recalls. He also let his imagination loose on ‘Factory Girls’, devising a set with walls that turned between scenes and plenty of fluorescent lighting. Such dizzyingly ambitious production values have tended to keep Square One firmly anchored in Bray, not tempted to take their shows out on the road for the festival circuit.

“It’s so professional and Bray supports it well – we get great audiences,” he comments. The group is chaired by Aideen McLoughlin, with Maeve Edwards as secretary and Claire Maguire as PRO, and it has a core membership around 40 strong. Before lockdown, the routine was to present two major three-act plays each year and a one-act play each year.

Then came Covid: “Theatre has been brought to a halt, but we have an insatiable need to perform and create, to exercise our skills.”

The urge to keep going has spawned the ‘5 Minute Monologue’ project, directed by Nigel and his good friend Fergal Holmes. The result is the six short films, with scripts supplied not only by William Shakespeare and James Joyce but also by their own Cormac Magannety, Roy Beatty and Maeve Edwards.

They had great fun shooting the series, which has been released on to the internet, not least in finding locations for each one-hander. Grainne McGuinness did not have far to travel for her contribution, as the family home in Wicklow was deployed to make ‘Down’. Other socially distanced venues included the car park at the Bridgewater Centre in Arklow and St Patrick’s church in Enniskerry.

Other stars of the series are Anne Reynolds, David Butler, Sheena Griffin, Marie C McCourt and Gavin Barrett. The whole process took around 15 months – “we’d have been three months at it if not in lockdown” – filling in the period of enforced in activity nicely.

Meanwhile, Nigel McGuinness has been carrying out most of his work for RTE from the safety of the house in Wicklow: “I have colleagues I have only ever met on screen,” he reports. But there are signs that life is beginning to resume some semblance of normality.

His bosses are calling him to resume his commute to the television centre in Donnybrook and Square One too is beginning to rise from its slumber. The last three-act was ‘Rumours’ directed by Maeve Miller, way back in November of 2019. The last one-act was ‘The Spanish Sailor’ written and directed by Noel Connelly in January of 2020. But now auditions have been held, albeit on Zoom rather than face to face, with the exciting prospect of live drama looming.

“Morale is good. We are staying strong and ready to go again,’ reports Nigel. Roy Beatty’s ‘Birds of a Feather’, directed by Mimi Magannety, is due to be presented at the Glenealy Festival next month. Arthur Miller’s full-length American classic ‘Death of a Salesman’ is being prepared under the direction of Paul Flynn, a production which has been kept on ice for almost two years. And also being warmed up in the wings is ‘The Importance of Being Earnest’, as written by Oscar Wilde to be directed by Jackie Cullen and Máire Iremonger. The shows must go on.