New Year’s donations for Wicklow Cancer Support

THE New Year may only have just started but donations have already been winging their way to Wicklow Cancer Support.

Jack Campbell, Duncan Godfree and Luc Sommer of Wicklow Educate Together Secondary School organised a sponsored walk just before Christmas and nominated Wicklow Cancer Support to receive the proceeds.

Their endeavours raised €134.19 and the volunteers at Wicklow Cancer Support would like to thank all the friends, family and parents who supported the efforts of the students.

Just before New Year’s Day, Tom Cox of the Mariner Golfing Society called into the Wicklow Cancer Support offices to present them with a cheque for €7,875, raised through a fundraising day and raffle held at Wicklow Golf Club.

The Mariner Golfing Society has organised plenty of fundraising events for Wicklow Cancer Support down through the years.

Thanks were also passed onto all the sponsors of the event.

No official presentation will take place until Covid restrictions are lifted and Wicklow Cancer Support can all get together and thank the group for organising the event.