New restaurant ‘The Palm’ opens on seafront in Bray

A new bar and restaurant has opened its doors on Bray Seafront.

The Palm started trading on Monday, June 13 at the former premises of The Anchor on Strand Road beside Maison Moli and the Martello Hotel.

The new bar is part of the O’Farrell Group, which includes Butler and Barry, Dough Box and Wild Goose bar.

The area had been a hive of activity in recent weeks, as the former Anchor bar underwent a revamp to become the Palm. The new decor is green and gold.

The space at the front of the bar was used during the summer of 2021 as an outdoor food court, which proved to be popular with visitors to Bray Seafront. The upstairs of the building has also been used as ‘40 Winks' hotel.