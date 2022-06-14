Wicklow

Back to Independent.ie

| 17.2°C Dublin

New restaurant ‘The Palm’ opens on seafront in Bray

The Palm in Bray. Expand

Close

The Palm in Bray.

The Palm in Bray.

The Palm in Bray.

braypeople

Eimear Dodd

A new bar and restaurant has opened its doors on Bray Seafront.

The Palm started trading on Monday, June 13 at the former premises of The Anchor on Strand Road beside Maison Moli and the Martello Hotel.

The new bar is part of the O’Farrell Group, which includes Butler and Barry, Dough Box and Wild Goose bar. 

The area had been a hive of activity in recent weeks, as the former Anchor bar underwent a revamp to become the Palm. The new decor is green and gold.

This is Wicklow Newsletter

The local stories that matter in the Garden County, delivered directly to your inbox every week

This field is required

The space at the front of the bar was used during the summer of 2021 as an outdoor food court, which proved to be popular with visitors to Bray Seafront. The upstairs of the building has also been used as ‘40 Winks' hotel. 

Privacy